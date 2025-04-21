15.3 million foreigners visited Kazakhstan in 2024 - ministry

According to the Ministry, 10.4 million out of 15.3 million foreign guests stayed in Kazakhstan for more than one day, which allows to classify them as foreign tourists. The average length of stay made 4 days.

The Top-5 non-CIS countries by number of incoming visitors to Kazakhstan are:

China

In 2024, Kazakhstan welcomed 655,000 nationals of China. The significant growth is linked to the introduction of non-visa regime and air communication expansion.

India

146,000 Indian citizens arrived in Kazakhstan in 2024. The rise in the number of Indian tourists is linked to direct flights, simplified visa regime and development of tourist routes.

Türkiye

In 2024, 130,000 Turkish nationals chose Kazakhstan as a travel destination, due to regular air flights and presence of cultural and business ties.

Germany

92,000 German visitors arrived in Kazakhstan in 2024 attracted by ethno-tourism opportunities, natural landscapes and cultural sites.

South Korea

According to the Ministry, 40,000 visitors from South Korea came to Kazakhstan in 2024. Tourist flow from this country shows stable growth, due to direct flights, simplified visa regime, as well as growing interest in Kazakhstan’s nature, national cuisine and cultural heritage.

Previously, it was reported that in 2024, international tourists spent over $2.6 billion in Kazakhstan.