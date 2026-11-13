Kazakhstan to launch unified medical tourism marketplace

According to the Prime Minister, the platform would feature package offers, enable patients to book medical services, provide digital support for medical tourists, and integrate with the government's digital system. He also noted that Kazakhstan was conducting information and outreach campaigns to promote the achievements of its healthcare system and the country's medical tourism opportunities.

“Preparations are underway to organize familiarization tours for foreign tour operators, insurance companies and medical organizations, as well as to promote medical service packages, including through foreign media. Work has also begun on a specialized magazine to inform potential international patients about medical institutions in Kazakhstan, including clinics with international JCI accreditation, and the capabilities of the national healthcare system,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that work to promote Kazakhstan’s medical services abroad was ongoing in collaboration with relevant government agencies, Kazakh Tourism, tour operators and healthcare providers.

Earlier, it was reported that in 2025, 4,488 foreign nationals underwent medical treatment in Kazakhstan.