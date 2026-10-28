Kazakhstan to launch third powerful supercomputer by year-end

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan must create a digital economy and, "while realistically assessing its capabilities, make the most of what new technologies can offer to improve the well-being of the people."

According to him, construction of the core infrastructure required to implement the comprehensive Digital Qazaqstan strategy is already underway.

“Two supercomputers have been launched, and a third powerful supercomputer will be commissioned by the end of the year. The project to lay a fiber-optic cable along the seabed of the Caspian Sea has been completed, and data centers are being built. This is only a small part of the work being done to digitally transform the country. We are at the beginning of a long journey towards a new technological era,” Tokayev said.

At the same time, the President stressed the need to focus on achieving tangible results.

“We must admit, however, that so far there has been more talk than action. In some cases, genuine digitalization is being replaced by the automation of existing processes or the organization of various events. Digitalization should not be reduced to purchasing expensive software without understanding its practical benefits,” he emphasized.

Earlier, the President announced that the minimum wage in Kazakhstan would be raised from 85,000 to 110,000 tenge starting January 1, 2027.