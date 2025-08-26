EN
    Kazakhstan to launch starch and dextrine plant

    10:03, 26 August 2025

    A corn deep processing plant with a capacity of 150,000 tons a year will be launched in Turkistan region in 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.

    Kazakhstan to launch starch and dextrine plant
    Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

    The plant will manufacture 20 types of products, including starch, treacle, edible dextrose, malt sugar syrup, corn oil, gluten, mill offals and grain-rich feed-stuff. It will use exclusively non-GMO corn in its production.

    The facilities designed to receive, dry, and store raw material have already been commissioned.

    Works are currently underway to commission production capacities and implement waste-free processing technology.

    The total investment amount will reach 35 billion tenge.

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstan will spend KZT 200 bln to develop 154 agro-industrial projects.

