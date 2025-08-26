Kazakhstan to launch starch and dextrine plant

The plant will manufacture 20 types of products, including starch, treacle, edible dextrose, malt sugar syrup, corn oil, gluten, mill offals and grain-rich feed-stuff. It will use exclusively non-GMO corn in its production.

The facilities designed to receive, dry, and store raw material have already been commissioned.

Works are currently underway to commission production capacities and implement waste-free processing technology.

The total investment amount will reach 35 billion tenge.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan will spend KZT 200 bln to develop 154 agro-industrial projects.