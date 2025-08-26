Kazakhstan to launch starch and dextrine plant
A corn deep processing plant with a capacity of 150,000 tons a year will be launched in Turkistan region in 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.
The plant will manufacture 20 types of products, including starch, treacle, edible dextrose, malt sugar syrup, corn oil, gluten, mill offals and grain-rich feed-stuff. It will use exclusively non-GMO corn in its production.
The facilities designed to receive, dry, and store raw material have already been commissioned.
Works are currently underway to commission production capacities and implement waste-free processing technology.
The total investment amount will reach 35 billion tenge.
Noteworthy, Kazakhstan will spend KZT 200 bln to develop 154 agro-industrial projects.