Beef cattle population grows by 23% in Kazakhstan, meat exports double

He stressed that the livestock inventory of Kazakhstan grows steadily. Since the beginning of the year, the country's head count of cattle jumped by 23.4% up to 9.6 million, small stock increased by 7.8% up to 26.3 million, horse population rose by 12.2% up to 5 million, camel stock by 8.5% up to 321,300, and poultry population by 2.2% up to 47,7000.

The Minister said Kazakhstani farmers fully meet the domestic meat needs, including lamb meat.

He added beef exports grew by 1.4 times to exceed 22,000 tons in 2024, while lamb meat exports rose by 2.2 times up to 18,000 tons.

Aidarbek Saparbayev emphasized sausage manufacture ramped up by 11.3%, while canned meat production grew by 27.5%, chilled and frozen by-products soared by 41.9% and 47.1% correspondingly.

He earlier said Kazakhstan set to boost meat exports up to 50,000 tons.