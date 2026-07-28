Kazakhstan to launch Smart Turmys utility platform by yearend

Nagaspayev said Kazakhstan is digitally modernizing its utility infrastructure by automating utility facilities and installing smart metering devices, with the goal of achieving full metering coverage across utility infrastructure in cities of republican and regional significance by 2029.

"The Smart Turmys platform will become a key element of the housing and utilities ecosystem. The first modules are scheduled to enter pilot operation in the fourth quarter of this year. The platform will maintain a unified subscriber registry, provide digital accounting of utility payments, and monitor the consumption of all utility resources. This will improve transparency across the sector, help reduce losses, and lay the foundation for the continued digital modernization of housing and utility services," Nagaspayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.