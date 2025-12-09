Kazakhstan to launch self-driving cargo trucks in 2027

The minister stressed that new road construction is being carried out with a long-term outlook of 40–50 years in mind.

“Recent studies show that trucks will virtually no longer use internal combustion engines and will instead run on batteries, much like electric trains by 2036–2040. In addition, they will be able to operate as autonomous, elongated road trains. Autonomous taxis are already on the streets in many countries, and the transition to driverless freight transport is simply a matter of time. That is why, when building new roads, we must take into account the need to integrate the sensors required for autonomous vehicles to function on Kazakhstan’s road network,” Sauranbayev said.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform News Agency

The Ministry of Transport is currently discussing the launch of a pilot project in cooperation with neighboring countries within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

“Queues at border crossings are largely linked to identity checks for drivers, so the ability to process and transport freight without a driver would greatly accelerate these procedures. We already have a program in place, and I believe that launching a large-scale pilot with our neighboring countries in 2027 would significantly boost Kazakhstan’s transit potential,” the minister added.

According to him, autonomous trucks will help reduce transportation costs primarily by eliminating driver-related expenses. In addition, autopilot vehicles can operate around the clock, which could cut delivery times by up to threefold and improve environmental conditions.

Earlier, Minister Sauranbayev also reported that 13,000 kilometers of roads were built or repaired in 2025.