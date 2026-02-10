Kazakhstan to launch over 26GW of new capacities by 2035

Olzhas Bektenov reported that despite progress, power shortages during peak hours are still covered by imports. In 2025, the deficit was reduced by 29%, but remains significant.

He emphasized that the new tariff policy restores fair market conditions in regulated services, making the sector more attractive to private investors. Last year, the energy sector attracted 655 billion tenge in investments, with 900 billion tenge expected in 2026. By 2029, the country’s electricity generation is projected to increase by 39 billion kWh.

The Prime Minister revealed that Kazakhstan targets to commission over 26 GW of new generating capacities by 2035 under the strategic course toward energy sovereignty to resolve the growing power shortage with a focus on nuclear power and clean coal technologies.

Earlier Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced that the Government is preparing a package of comprehensive measures to increase household incomes.