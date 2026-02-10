Kazakh Government develops measures to raise household incomes

He stressed as of now, the wages account for 31% of Kazakhstan’s GDP, a high figure for Central Asia. The goal is to reach the level of developed countries of 40% or higher.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that wage growth lags behind business profits, including those supported by state programs.

To address this, the Government is developing financial, tax, and other incentives to raise salaries, generate more jobs with decent pay, expand professional skills and qualifications, and reduce the financial burden on citizens.

As written before, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, opened an extended meeting of the Government of Kazakhstan.