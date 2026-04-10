Kazakhstan to launch national psychologists’ association

The forum was organized at the initiative of Nazarbayev Intellectual School (NIS) with the support of Kazakhstan’s Enlightenment Ministry. The event was aimed to create a safe educational environment and implement effective mechanisms to tackle bullying among schoolchildren.

Anuar Zhangozin, Chair of the Executive Board of NIS, and over 300 teaching staff, psychologists, experts, representatives of parents’ associations, and law enforcement bodies from all regions of Kazakhstan took part in the forum.

According to Anuar Zhangozin, the level of school welfare directly affects pupils’ academic performance. He noted that the Child Well-being Index comprises twenty-five data indicators that consistently show a correlation: the higher the level of safety and well-being in school, the better the learning outcomes.

A comprehensive approach to prevent bullying, including engagement between schoolchildren, teachers, and parents, was presented during the forum. The development of social and emotional skills, improvement of teachers’ qualifications, and strengthening of family interactions were strongly emphasized.

Participants were introduced to the KiVa international antibullying program, which is implemented in Kazakhstan in cooperation with the University of Turku. Following the pilot rollout in 110 schools, the rate of bullying decreased to 30% in the 2024-2025 academic year, while 63% of students reported a reduction or complete closure of bullying incidents after teachers’ intervention.

The event included practical components such as case studies, TEDx-style sessions, demonstrative lessons, and training in providing psychological crisis assistance, as well as studying methods for developing emotional intelligence among schoolchildren.

Particular attention was paid to intergovernmental cooperation. Official representatives presented measures to protect children’s rights, prevent violations, and ensure an educational environment.

Following the forum, attendees highlighted the need to consolidate all participants' efforts involved in the educational process. Consequently, to unify the professional community and enhance coordinated efforts against bullying across Kazakhstan, the establishment of a national association of psychologists was proposed.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan will expand children’s online safety measures.