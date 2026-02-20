Kazakhstan expands children’s online safety measures

She said the national child information security system was established in Kazakhstan coordinating efforts of the Internal Affairs Ministry, National Security Committee, and Enlightenment Ministry. Its main task is to prevent the spread of illegal digital content.

As a result, 128,483 violations were detected in 2025, access was restricted to 33,624 online sources, and 94,859 illegal materials were removed.

The Minister stressed parental control apps such as Kaspersky Safe Kids and Dr.Web Security Space are being actively launched.

Over 7,000 awareness events on internet safety were held for schoolchildren and students in 2025. Children and teens must know how to make themselves safe in the digital world.

Aida Balayeva announced possible legislative restrictions on minors’ access to certain social networks, drawing on international practices from countries like Australia and France as part of the 2026-2030 Children of Kazakhstan concept.

She emphasized the goal is to create a safe digital environment for children, raise parental responsibility for online safety, and expand teacher training on online safety and digital risk awareness.

Another important move is to strengthen parental responsibility through monitoring programs and integration of parental control features into telecom operators’ service plans.

These measures aim to build a secure digital space for children and adolescents, ensuring protection from online threats while promoting responsible digital behavior.

As written before, Kazakhstan weighs social media ban for children under 14.