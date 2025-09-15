Kazakhstan to launch national cargo airline in 2026

He emphasized that enhancing transport and logistics potential depends on establishing a strong infrastructure foundation, highlighting major projects such as the Bakhty-Ayagoz railway, the Sekseul–Beineu highway, and other key developments.

“In 2026, a unified digital system, Smart Cargo, will be introduced to provide customs and logistics services, and the national cargo airline will begin operations. With all these measures, the volume of cargo transit through Kazakhstan is expected to double,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He added that in the tourism sector, particular focus will be placed on developing Almaty’s mountain cluster. This will increase the capacity of ski resorts fourfold, while the expansion and modernization of resort areas will give fresh momentum to domestic tourism.

“The reform of the housing and utilities sector will be carried out through the active introduction of digital solutions, including measures to improve energy efficiency. The planned launch of the Unified National Platform will ensure comprehensive accounting, planning, and monitoring at all stages of construction,” he added.

The Deputy Prime Minister also stated that modernization of water infrastructure will include legally mandating the use of water-saving technologies and rational water consumption.

“In addition, work will continue on the reconstruction of 18 reservoirs and 14,500 km of irrigation canals, as well as the construction of nine new reservoirs. A national water balance will be developed as a tool for long-term water policy planning,” Serik Zhumangarin noted.

As reported earlier, Astana-1 Railway Station is undergoing major modernization.