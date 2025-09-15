Astana-1 Railway Station undergoing major modernization

The station's average daily passenger traffic exceeds 10,000 people.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

Reconstruction work began on April 14 of this year. The project is a joint effort between the Ministry of Transport, the Astana City Akimat (city administration), and National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC. The contractor is Capital Road Construction LLP.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

Construction workers have removed the station’s interior structures, leaving only its walls and concrete frame. Following a technical inspection, specialists carried out dismantling and began developing new project documentation.

"The reconstruction and modernization of the station is expected to be completed by the end of this year," the Ministry of Transport reports.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

The project scope includes repairing the roof, facade, interiors, passenger platforms, and other structures. Workers are also upgrading public address systems, video surveillance, alarms, as well as replacing utility networks and landscaping the surrounding area.

Particular attention is being paid to creating a comfortable and barrier-free environment. The renovated station is expected to be accessible to all categories of citizens.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

Programs to upgrade 125 railway stations are being implemented nationwide, with work on 100 stations scheduled for completion this year.

Kazinform previously reported that in his annual State of the Nation Address, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to modernize the country’s transport infrastructure using digital technologies and AI.