Astana-1 Railway Station undergoing major modernization
The Ministry of Transport has provided Kazinform with an update on the reconstruction of Astana-1 Railway Station, which was originally built in 1961 and renovated in 1990.
The station's average daily passenger traffic exceeds 10,000 people.
Reconstruction work began on April 14 of this year. The project is a joint effort between the Ministry of Transport, the Astana City Akimat (city administration), and National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC. The contractor is Capital Road Construction LLP.
Construction workers have removed the station’s interior structures, leaving only its walls and concrete frame. Following a technical inspection, specialists carried out dismantling and began developing new project documentation.
"The reconstruction and modernization of the station is expected to be completed by the end of this year," the Ministry of Transport reports.
The project scope includes repairing the roof, facade, interiors, passenger platforms, and other structures. Workers are also upgrading public address systems, video surveillance, alarms, as well as replacing utility networks and landscaping the surrounding area.
Particular attention is being paid to creating a comfortable and barrier-free environment. The renovated station is expected to be accessible to all categories of citizens.
Programs to upgrade 125 railway stations are being implemented nationwide, with work on 100 stations scheduled for completion this year.
Kazinform previously reported that in his annual State of the Nation Address, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to modernize the country’s transport infrastructure using digital technologies and AI.