Kazakhstan to launch mobile-free calling technology

The introduction of this technology is expected to eliminate so-called “white spots” - areas with poor mobile coverage inside residential and office buildings, representatives of mobile operators said at a Government's meeting.

“VoWiFi technology enables users to make voice calls over Wi-Fi. We successfully completed a pilot project among our employees, and next year the technology will be rolled out for public use,” said Evgeniy Nastradin, Executive Director of Kar-Tel LLP.

According to industry experts, the problem of “white spots” persists despite 99% 4G coverage nationwide. The main reasons are dense urban development, where new buildings obstruct cellular signals, and the frequent removal of existing base stations.

