Kazakhstan to launch meat cluster worth USD 111.1 mln

The memo was signed as part of the IX Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable with the participation of Kazakh PM Olzhas Bektenov.

The major agro-industrial project worth 111.1 million US dollars aims to strengthen agricultural potential and attract investments into the local economy.

The construction of the new complex will contribute to the development of the region’s agrarian sector. The full-scale meat cluster will help raise farm output and investment status as well as support steady economic growth.

Specific lending conditions and project details will be defined by separate agreements.

This year, the IX Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable is taking place in Shymkent. It brings together over 500 investors and businesses from over 40 countries.

Earlier, the Kazakh Agriculture Minister visited the country's first full-cycle cotton-textile cluster.