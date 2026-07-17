Kazakh Agriculture Minister visits country's first full-cycle cotton-textile cluster

"On the instruction of the Head of State, farmers are being provided with a wide range of support instruments. These measures should deliver tangible benefits for the country's economy, boost production and contribute to the further development of the agricultural sector," Saparov said.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Agricultural producers in Turkistan region are actively taking advantage of concessional financing programs. Under the Ken Dala program, 1,327 applications totaling 31.7 billion tenge have been approved, while agreements have been signed for the supply of 625 units of agricultural machinery under the preferential leasing program.

In 2026, the region's total sown area reached 917,000 hectares. Turkistan region remains Kazakhstan's leading producer of cotton, vegetables and melons, maintaining its position as one of the country's largest crop-growing centers.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Saparov also highlighted support for the livestock sector, noting that the Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan provides concessional financing across the entire production chain through the ongoing Igilik, Bereke, and Zhailau programs.

As part of the visit, the minister toured Kazakhstan's first full-cycle cotton-textile cluster. The Turkistan Cotton Agro-Industrial Complex LLP project is valued at 146.8 billion tenge.

This year, cotton has been planted on 50,000 hectares using drip irrigation technology, helping improve water efficiency and increase yields amid changing climate conditions.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

The enterprise has introduced AI-powered digital solutions to manage production processes, monitor crop areas, track water use, soil moisture and crop conditions. The complex also features modern storage facilities for finished products.

The project is built around a deep, zero-waste processing model. Cotton fiber produced at the complex will be used to manufacture yarn and fabrics at a facility in Turkistan, with part of the output destined for export to European and Chinese markets. By-products from cotton processing will be used to produce livestock feed.

Construction is currently underway on two cotton-processing plants with a combined annual capacity of 180,000 tons of raw cotton.

Saparov also visited the Datka farm in the Sauran district, where a project to cultivate domestic cotton varieties using drip irrigation is being implemented.

The 250-hectare project, backed by investments of 500 million tenge, has boosted cotton yields from 35 to 50 c/ha through the adoption of modern technologies. The farm aims to increase yields to 60 c/ha this year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Turkistan region is to invest 60 billion tenge in its energy sector until 2029.