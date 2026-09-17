Kazakhstan to launch Korean ice cream production project

Under the agreement, Shin-Line will establish a new company, Shin-Line Engineering, to support the project and adapt Korean production solutions to local needs. The project will use automated equipment, including Dry Coater systems, high-precision pumping stations and Summer Crunch production lines.

The partnership will also facilitate technology transfer and help Shin-Line strengthen its engineering capabilities and develop high-value products.

The Ministry of Agriculture will provide information and advisory support, assist with cooperation with government bodies and provide information on available state support measures for investment in the food industry.

“We are creating Shin-Line Engineering company, which will focus on introducing and developing modern production technologies. Our task is to bring Korean expertise to Kazakhstan, develop our own engineering capabilities and create new products that meet high international standards,” said Shin-Line President Andrey Shin.

The three-year cooperation is expected to support food processing in Kazakhstan, attract foreign technologies and expand the export potential of local brands.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and South Korea had agreed to cooperate in energy, employment and culture.