Kazakhstan to launch innovative mining industry development university

Minister Sayasat Nurbek and Chairman of the Board Nurakhmet Nuriev signed the document.

Photo credit: Kazakhmys

The project aims to develop the region’s scientific and educational infrastructure, train highly qualified specialists for the mining and metallurgical complex, and create a modern educational ecosystem. The new university will serve as a platform to integrate education, science, and industry into a single model, enhancing the economic and social potential of Ulytau region.

The university plans to collaborate with the Colorado School of Mines (USA) and Satbayev University in Kazakhstan. It will offer programs aligned with international standards and access to advanced research and technologies. The launch of academic programs is scheduled for the next academic year.

Its infrastructure includes an academic building, a dormitory for 140–150 students, a sports complex, and a modern R&D center for developing new technologies, conducting research, and projects to improve the efficiency of mineral extraction and processing.

Attracting the Colorado School of Mines, one of the world’s strongest mining universities, will allow Kazakhstan to adopt global best practices, launch joint research, and prepare specialists competitive at the international level. For Ulytau region, the project will become a driver of job creation and youth attraction, and for Kazakhstan will be a step toward transitioning from a raw-material economy to a knowledge and technology-based economy.

