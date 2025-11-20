Astana IT University becomes first Kazakhstani university to join global MIT network

The press service of AITU said this partnership brings not just access to courses, but a full transformation framework used at MIT - including Disciplined Entrepreneurship (24 Steps) and 15 Startup Tactics. These methodologies will form the foundation of renewed innovation and entrepreneurship modules across bachelor’s, master’s, and accelerator programs.

Under the program, an AITU faculty will undergo intensive MIT training, with the first group traveling to MIT in January 2026; AITU students will participate in StartMIT on an annual basis; as well as AITU will gain full access to MIT Orbit and Jetpack AI for building startup hypotheses, value propositions, and business models.

Joining GLEEN MIT is a national-level step for Kazakhstan, empowering students and faculty to create world-class startups and contribute to the knowledge economy, said rector Altair Akhmetov.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported the Massachusetts Institute of Technology may open a branch campus in Kazakhstan.