Kazakhstan to launch Indian tractor production worth USD 120 mln

The agreements provide for localization of the production of agricultural machinery as well as cooperation in defense technologies and dual-purpose solutions.

The largest deal, valued at 120 million US dollars, between Kazakhstan’s SP BKM and India’s International Tractors Limited (Sonalika Group) will launch phased assembly and localization of Sonalika/Solis tractors production in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: sonalika.com

The document lays the foundation for long-term cooperation in supplies, assembly and distribution of tractors and other agricultural machinery and development of after-sales service.

SP BKM and Big Bang Boom Solutions Private Limited signed another framework agreement to collaborate on defense technologies and dual-use solutions. The sides will jointly define, assess and develop mutually beneficial projects in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh delegation, led by Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aidar Abildabekov, included representatives from machinery, agriculture, food industry, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, construction, oil and gas, IT, and logistics. Over 110 Kazakh participants, including 65 companies, attended the business forum.

Special attention was paid to the development of interregional ties. Representatives from Akmola, Atyrau, MangIstau, Turkistan regions and Shymkent showcased their export and investment potential.

India remains one of the key trade partners for Kazakhstan in South Asia. Bilateral trade between the two nations in the first half of 2026 reached 315.4 million US dollars.

Kazakhstan identified 95 product categories with export potential worth 313 million US dollars, including metallurgy, chemicals, food, construction, and machinery.

Kazakhstan aims to use its transit potential to expand Indian exports through its territory to Central Asia, China, and Europe.

To note, three Chinese automakers to localize production in Kazakhstan.