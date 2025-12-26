Kazakhstan to launch first Soyuz-5/Sunkar from Baiterek in Q1 2026

Speaking at a year-end press briefing, Zhaslan Madiyev recalled that active modernization is underway at the Baikonur Cosmodrome to prepare the launch site.

— This is our own Kazakh launch complex, designed to deploy launch vehicles in the medium-to-heavy class segment. Preparations are currently in an active phase, and the rocket is now on the territory of Kazakhstan. We expect the first test launch to take place in the first quarter of next year, the minister said.

As Qazinform previously reported, Baiterek is a joint venture between Kazcosmos and Roscosmos. At present, nearly all launch preparation work has been completed. At this stage, autonomous testing of technological systems is underway, with comprehensive autonomous tests planned next.