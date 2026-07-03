Kazakhstan to launch first official SKA testing center

The new status will allow people in Kazakhstan to obtain an internationally recognized Korean language certificate without traveling abroad. The center is also expected to strengthen educational cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea, expand academic mobility, and deepen humanitarian ties between the two countries.

Following a selection process, the King Sejong Institute Foundation approved only five overseas SKA testing centers, located in Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam, and Iran.

Today, the institute is one of Kazakhstan's leading centers for Korean language and cultural studies, offering educational programs, administering international language examinations, and organizing cultural and educational initiatives aimed at strengthening Kazakh-Korean cooperation.

The SKA is designed to assess Korean language proficiency among non-native speakers. Its results are already accepted by a number of universities in the Republic of Korea as part of the admissions process for international applicants, alongside other recognized language qualifications. The certificate's recognition is expected to expand further, extending its use across educational, academic, and professional fields.

The examination will be held in several stages. The written section, covering listening, reading, and writing, is scheduled for September 5, 2026, while the oral section will take place on September 6 and 12. Results will be announced on November 4, 2026.

The establishment of Kazakhstan's first official SKA testing center will make international Korean language certification more accessible to school students, university students, teachers and other Korean language learners, while further promoting international cooperation in higher education.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had approved the legislation to protect teachers' rights.