Kazakhstan to launch direct flights from Astana to Milan

He noted that Kazakhstan’s strategic location between Europe and Asia is one of its biggest strengths. The country is actively expanding its infrastructure and playing a key role in international initiatives, including the EU’s Middle Corridor project.

“I believe this is the right moment to consider the corridor as a strong alternative for moving goods from China to Europe — with Kazakhstan playing a central role,” said Talgat Lastayev.

He highlighted that substantial investments are being planned to help drive this initiative forward.

“We’re looking at about $50 billion in investments across various transport sectors. We’re actively engaging Italian companies, encouraging them to bring their expertise, high standards, and advanced technologies. At the same time, we’re working to create a strong investment climate — through the Astana International Financial Centre and the development of special economic zones,” Lastayev added.

The Vice Minister of Transport also highlighted the expansion of air travel between the two countries. A direct flight from Almaty to Milan is already in operation, and a new route from Astana to Milan will be launched soon.

“We will do everything possible to strengthen the bond between our countries, boost tourism, and improve economic cooperation,” he added.

As reported earlier, 10 memoranda have been signed at the Kazakhstan–Italy Business Forum in Astana.