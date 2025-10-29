Kazakhstan to launch centralized database for archaeological works

According to Majilisman Askhat Aimagambetov, the draft law was initiated by members of Parliament as part of the implementation of the President’s directive to organize and regulate archaeological activities.

The document is aimed at improving legislation on the protection and use of historical and cultural heritage sites within the field of archaeology.

Key provisions include reforming the licensing system for archaeological work and streamlining the collection and organization of data on archaeological monuments and sites.

To bring together all information on historical and cultural heritage sites discovered during archaeological excavations, the draft law also proposes establishing a “Unified Automated Information System for Archaeological Works.”

In addition, the draft law outlines the functions of the “National Archaeological Service,” to be coordinated by Margulan Institute of Archaeology. The service will be responsible for providing scientific, advisory, and analytical support for archaeological projects.

The licensing system for archaeological works will also be revised, with five-year licenses divided into two categories — scientific restoration and archaeological research. In addition, depending on funding mechanisms, archaeological activities will be classified as either planned or preventive (unplanned).

The document also includes amendments requiring that mass archaeological finds and materials collected across the country be transferred to the Central Securities Depository.

As reported earlier, the deputies of the Kazakh Senate have reported out the draft law on Artificial Intelligence and corresponding amendments to the Majilis.