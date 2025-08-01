New direct flight launched between Almaty and Beijing

The opening ceremony was attended by Jiang Wei, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Almaty, Galiya Tokseitova, the head of the city’s tourism department, as well as representatives of Almaty International Airport and the airline.

Air China will operate the Beijing–Almaty–Beijing route four times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays — using Boeing 737 aircraft. The flight duration is four hours and fifty minutes.

Almaty is currently connected by air with several major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xi’an, Urumqi, Yining, Hangzhou, and Sanya. The new service will complement the existing network and increase the frequency of flights between the two countries, which now exceeds 150 per month.

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, Almaty welcomed 20,952 tourists from China — a 39.9% increase compared to the same period last year.

As reported earlier, a new direct flight route connecting Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to Shymkent, Kazakhstan, was launched on July 3.