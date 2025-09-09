Kazakhstan to launch AI-powered service for taxpayers

During a government meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov issued respective instructions.

"The Finance Ministry, jointly with the Digitalization Ministry, is to ensure creation of a separate data center for the State Revenue Committee," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.

According to the Prime Minister, the new center will be equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities to enhance the quality of tax and customs administration services.

Kazinform previously reported that Artificial Intelligence Ministry will be formed from Kazakhstan’s Digital Development Ministry.