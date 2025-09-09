EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to launch AI-powered service for taxpayers

    16:44, 9 September 2025

    Kazakhstan is planning to introduce an AI-powered service mechanism to support taxpayers, Kazinform News Agency reports.  

    AI
    Photo credit: Primeminister.kz

    During a government meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov issued respective instructions.

    "The Finance Ministry, jointly with the Digitalization Ministry, is to ensure creation of a separate data center for the State Revenue Committee," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.

    According to the Prime Minister, the new center will be equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities to enhance the quality of tax and customs administration services.

    Kazinform previously reported that Artificial Intelligence Ministry will be formed from Kazakhstan’s Digital Development Ministry.

    Government Digital Kazakhstan AI Taxes
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All