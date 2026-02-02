Kazakhstan to launch AI-based project in water resources management

He announced it today at a meeting with the members of the National Academy of Sciences,leadership of government agencies, governors of several regions, and representatives of business community.

The project will be implemented jointly with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

The Ministry of Science and Higher Education, in cooperation with sectoral state agencies, was tasked to review the Academy of Sciences’ proposals for developing a new model to set priorities in scientific and technological advancement. This work shall be completed by March 1, 2026.

Sectoral state agencies were entrusted with approving roadmaps for addressing technological and production challenges and for implementing applied scientific developments by March 1, 2026.

Regional governors were ordered to set up and chair regional scientific and technological councils. In cooperation with the National Academy of Sciences, they shall, by April 1, 2026, approve scientific and technical assignments, taking into account regional specialization and the results of foresight studies.

The National Academy of Sciences shall, by April 1, 2026, ensure the creation of a Center for Scientific and Technological Foresight and carry out the corresponding research.

