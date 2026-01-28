Kazakhstan launches groundwater management information system

The unified information system, developed in accordance with instructions from the Head of State, will bring together comprehensive data on both surface and groundwater resources.

This year, work will focus on adapting the system to local conditions and further integrating it with the National Water Resources Information System.

“The Water Base system provides tools for groundwater monitoring, the creation of a water resources register, map-based visualization, analytical reporting, and the rapid collection of data from remote sources, including monitoring sensors. It also enables information sharing with other organizations and subordinate institutions,” said Talgat Momyshev, Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation.

With the support of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), a parallel project is being implemented to modernize the Situation and Analytical Center of the National Hydrogeological Service.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to launch Water Shield project in two regions.