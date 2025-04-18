Kazakhstan to launch 9 RES projects in 2025

Last year, 153 RES facilities generated 7.58 billion kW of electricity, which constitutes 6.43% of the country’s total electricity production.

“In 2024, the country commissioned eight RES projects with a total capacity of 163.35MW: a 20MW solar power plant in Zhambyl region, two17.9MW hydro power plants in Almaty and Zhetysu regions, five wind farms with a capacity of 125.45MW in Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau and Mangistau regions,” Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov said at a briefing in the Central Communications Office on April 17.

According to him, another nine RES projects with a total capacity of 455.5MW will start operating countrywide by the end of the year.

To ensure renewable energy sector’s development, Kazakhstan today also needs gas generation, he emphasized.

“For this reason, a fair amount of projects are being implemented in this field now. The 240MW Kyzylorda TPP, the 1000MW Turkestan PGU power plant, two Almaty stations with a total installed capacity of almost 1100 MW, are switching to gas,” Yessimkhanov added.

Earlier it was reported that more than 60 wind turbines will be installed in Karaganda region.