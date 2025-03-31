Over 60 wind turbines to be installed in Karaganda region

This is the second project in the area, being implemented with foreign investments. The new wind farm will be located in the village of Saryozek.

"Building such stations is one of the important strategic initiatives of the country's President to achieve carbon neutrality for Kazakhstan. This project is of great significance for our region," noted the akim (governor) of the region, Yermaganbet Bulekpaev.

The largest wind turbine manufacturer, China Energy Overseas Investment Co. Ltd., has already conducted a preliminary analysis of the area. According to the company’s head, Lin Xiaodan, specialists are measuring wind speed and preparing the technical documents for the project.

"Since our last meeting, a lot of work has been done, and we’ve made significant progress in preparing for the project’s implementation. Based on our analysis, the wind resources meet the project’s requirements. We are confident about its positive future," said Lin Xiaodan.

The choice of location for the wind turbines in Sarybel District is not accidental. The area is located in a wind zone with winds blowing almost year-round, especially in the section designated for construction – Osakarovka – Saryozek – Telman.

It is also worth noting that another investment company has already set up wind turbines in the region with a total capacity of 150 MW. Six turbines have been built, with the seventh soon to be completed. A total of 21 turbines will be installed, creating 20 new jobs.

"We are actively working in the area to attract investors. We are in negotiations for a third project to install wind turbines, also with a capacity of 500 MW. The implementation of these three projects will not only strengthen the region's position in the field of green energy but also bring additional tax revenues and create new jobs," said Ruslan Nurmuhanbetov, akim of the Sarybel district.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region is to build 1 GW wind farm.