Alatau special economic zone to be created in Zhambyl region

The SEZ will be located in the Korday district of Zhambyl region. Its area will cover 165 hectares, and it will operate until December 31, 2051.

The creation of the zone aims to develop industry, attract investment, introduce new technologies, and create jobs.

Priority sectors include manufacturing industries such as chemicals, petrochemicals, and metallurgy, as well as the production of high-value-added goods, and the development of the agro-industrial complex, covering processing, storage, and logistics for agricultural products.

The project also involves establishing trade, logistics, and distribution centers and developing the mechanical, electrical, and electronics engineering industries.

The SEZ will consist of a 100-hectare industrial zone and a 65-hectare trade and logistics zone.

A special legal regime will be introduced within the zone, including the application of free customs zone procedures.

According to target indicators, total investment is expected to reach 550 billion tenge by 2051, including 300 billion in foreign investment. Production output is projected to reach 1.05 trillion tenge. The number of participating companies is expected to reach 260, with around 11,500 jobs to be created.

The resolution took effect on the date it was signed.

Earlier, it was reported that financing agreements for the construction of the Mirnyi Wind Power Plant in the Zhambyl region had been signed.