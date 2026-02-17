Kazakhstan to launch 8 leather processing investment projects

Major facilities, including Kazfeltek, a wool processing project with a capacity of 2,200 tons, worth 5.3 billion tenge, in Aktobe, and Agro Protein, a feed additives production, with a capacity of 2,400 tons, in Akmola region, were already commissioned last year.

He revealed that for further industry development, eight investment projects worth 9.9 billion tenge are being implemented. Once commissioned, they will add 1.3 million tons of processing capacity.

Among the projects are Taraz Gelatin, ECO Club, Iskefe Holding, and KazGelatin, focusing on deep leather processing and by-products.

According to Minister Saparov, the projects will boost production of food gelatin and feed additives, reduce raw material costs, and strengthen Kazakhstan’s agro-processing sector.

