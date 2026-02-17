Kazakhstan to build food gelatin plant

The plant will be built in Almaty region and produce food gelatin and other processed products from hides, bones, and collagen-containing raw materials.

The projected capacity of the plant is 10,000 tons of food gelatin per year.

Besides, it will produce collagen components, feed proteins, and technical fats.

To note, 58 billion tenge will be invested in the project.

Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

Currently, the country's gelatin demand is fully met through imports, despite having sufficient raw materials. The new plant will reduce import dependence, increase processing levels, and strengthen food security.

The Vice-Minister emphasized that the project aligns with Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities in agro-industrial development, aiming to create export-oriented production, including Halal-certified products.

The Ministry pledged full support through state programs.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to establishing a procurement network across regions to collect livestock hides and bones.

