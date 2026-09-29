Kazakhstan to launch 6 deep grain processing projects

He reminded the Kazakh President set a task to rank among the world’s top 10 grain producers and suppliers of deep grain processing products.

To this end, Kazakhstan plans to develop six large investment projects with a total grain processing capacity of 5.8 million tons and worth 4 billion US dollars.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, two corn deep-processing projects have already been commissioned in 2026. One was launched by KazKrahmal in Turkistan region, while the other was implemented by China’s Fufeng Group in Zhambyl region.

Earlier, he said Kazakhstan provides 665 bln tenge in concessional financing to farmers.