Kazakhstan to join World Cleanup Day

The events will be held as part of Taza Qazaqstan nationwide environmental initiative. Residents, volunteers, young people, government officials, representatives of public organizations, and businesses will join it.

Cleanup efforts are planned across the country to remove litter from public and natural areas, watersides, parks, and other sites.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources noted that World Cleanup Day aims to raise awareness of responsible environmental practices and the importance of keeping public spaces clean.

Earlier, it was reported that over one million trees had been planted across Kazakhstan since January.