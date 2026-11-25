According to the explanatory note accompanying the document, the Convention aims to promote the adoption and strengthening of measures to improve the effectiveness of preventing and combating cybercrime; encourage, facilitate, and strengthen international cooperation in the prevention of and fight against cybercrime; promote, facilitate, and support technical assistance and capacity-building efforts to prevent and combat cybercrime, particularly for developing countries.

The ratification of the Convention will create the necessary legal framework to enhance efforts in combating cybercrime and exchanging electronic evidence, as well as improve national legislation and law enforcement practices in line with international standards. The Convention’s provisions do not contradict the Constitution or the laws of Kazakhstan, which guarantee the protection of human rights and freedoms. The Convention will help safeguard national interests and citizens’ rights and will have a positive impact on the implementation of constitutional rights amid the growth of international crime, the document states.

Earlier, lawmakers also approved in the first reading a bill on energy conservation and energy efficiency improvements, along with related amendments to Kazakhstan’s Code on Administrative Offenses.

Notably, a draft law on children's digital and information security has become the first to be generated using the intelligent environment of AI Quryltai, an AI platform with built-in legal analysis capabilities.