Kazakhstan allocates 9.6bn tenge to develop Qyzyljar SEZ

"Currently, more than 20 participants are registered in the Qyzyljar SEZ, with total declared investments amounting to 317.1 billion tenge and the creation of about 4,000 permanent jobs projected. Five projects worth 28.4 billion tenge have already been launched, generating roughly 700 new jobs'' the Government stated.

The construction of new infrastructure and engineering networks using the allocated funds will help speed up the launch of 16 additional investment projects in promising sectors such as food processing, mechanical engineering, and agriculture. These projects represent an estimated 279 billion tenge in total investment and are expected to create more than 3,000 permanent jobs.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

Work on the SEZ’s water supply and stormwater drainage systems has already been completed. Construction of railway tracks for Subzone No. 3 is now underway. Meanwhile, heating distribution networks, roads, drainage systems, communication lines, and landscaping are all in progress.

"The launch of new production facilities will strengthen the region’s industrial base and boost its investment appeal, supporting the further socio-economic development of the North Kazakhstan region", the Government noted.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, the East Kazakhstan is set to launch 15 new projects worth 55 billion tenge.