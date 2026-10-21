Half-measures will not deliver the desired result – President on military reform

The primary item on the agenda was the draft Military Reform Plan.

The President of Kazakhstan instructed officials to prepare and submit defense overhaul proposals to the Security Council, taking into account ongoing nationwide reforms.

The Head of State highlighted the paramount importance of creating a modern, mobile, and technologically advanced army in the shortest possible timeframe.

"The task has been set to transform the quality of the Armed Forces. This applies to command and control, troop training, personnel policy, military education, defense planning, and technological modernization. Service safety, command culture, and the efficient use of state resources demand special attention. The army’s interaction with society must also change. We are talking about a comprehensive reform. Halfway solutions will not yield the necessary results," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.

Earlier, it was reported that President – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, chaired a meeting with the senior officials of the country’s defense ministry. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief emphasized the importance of developing not lengthy concepts and roadmaps, but a clear, concrete, step-by-step reform plan, which will be considered at a Security Council meeting in the second half of October.