Kazakhstan to introduce regulations to tackle deepfakes

Kazakhstan’s Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Deputy Minister Dmitry Mun announced on Wednesday that the relevant provisions will be included in the law on artificial intelligence.

There will be responsibility for deepfakes. In the AI law itself, we are establishing provisions stating that if you develop products involving the use of AI, the consumer must be aware and informed that they are interacting with an AI system. Penalties and regulations related to administrative responsibility will be set out in separate legislation,” said Dmitry Mun following a plenary meeting of the Majilis.

Earlier, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev urged to hold accountable creators of deepfakes, noting the growing problem on social media.

As reported previously, deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament on Wednesday agreed to amendments to the law on artificial intelligence, suggested by the Senate, clearing the way for its passage in the upper chamber, after it failed in the Senate last week.