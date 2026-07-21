Kazakhstan to introduce quarantine certificates for interregional agricultural shipments

The issue was discussed at a meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov, where officials reviewed measures to prevent the spread of dangerous pests, plant diseases and quarantine weeds across the country.

Chairman of the Agro-Industrial Complex’s State Inspection Committee Saken Kanybekov said a mandatory quarantine certificate system for interregional transportation of agricultural products would improve tracking of product movements and reduce the risk of outbreaks.

Authorities also plan to introduce electronic phytosanitary certificates for international shipments and automate the operations of quarantine laboratories through the EASU information system.

Phytosanitary control points have already been moved directly to the borders with Eurasian Economic Union countries and connected to the internet network for faster data exchange, Kanybekov said. He added that the transition to paid phytosanitary examinations increased laboratory staffing by 254 employees, bringing the total workforce to 372 specialists, while also improving equipment and infrastructure.

Currently, nine out of 21 quarantine phytosanitary laboratories are equipped with PCR technology. Additional facilities will receive such equipment in Shymkent, Kostanay and Kokshetau this year, followed by Pavlodar, Taraz and the Bakhty phytosanitary checkpoint in 2027. Authorities also plan to open 10 more laboratories at key border crossings.

According to the committee, the area affected by quarantine pests in Kazakhstan has decreased from 61,900 hectares in 2021 to 46,500 hectares in 2026. During the first half of 2026, more than 1,530 violations were detected during imports of regulated agricultural products, resulting in fines totaling 200.2 million tenge.

Kazakhstan is also improving measures against locust infestations. The use of a unified procurement system helped reduce government spending on pest control by around 2 billion tenge.

The implementation of the FITOCENTRE GIS system, the use of 103 drones and an expanded fleet of spraying equipment helped reduce the area requiring locust treatment from 3.1 million hectares in 2024 to 1.8 million hectares in 2026.

The ministry also established a new department responsible for state control in livestock breeding, grain and seed inspection. Legislative amendments have been prepared to strengthen government oversight of seed production and the circulation of genetically modified seeds.

Following the meeting, Saparov instructed officials to strengthen phytosanitary monitoring in border areas, prepare forecasts for the spread of migratory locusts in 2027 and continue improving controls over imported agricultural products.

Strengthening phytosanitary control is an important measure to protect national and food security. Our task is to create a transparent digital system that will protect farmers' fields from pests and increase confidence in domestic agricultural products, Saparov said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the area planted with oilseed crops in Kazakhstan had reached a record 4.3 million hectares in 2026.