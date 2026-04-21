Kazakhstan to introduce new alternative to Unified National Testing

“This year, there will be no changes, and everything will proceed according to the previously announced schedule. Two trial tests have already been held, and the first main UNT is now beginning,” he said at the Akorda.

According to the minister, a new test — the Admission Insight Test (AIT) — will be introduced on a pilot basis next year as an alternative, and is being developed by one of the world’s leading assessment organizations, ETS.

“An ETS delegation arrived in Astana yesterday to hold initial meetings with our branches. The trial test will also be retained next year, as there were concerns it might be canceled and replaced by a single UNT. Therefore, the trial format will remain. This is important, as such tests have proven effective as a diagnostic tool for identifying weaknesses. As a result, a new alternative test will be introduced next year. The main UNT will be taken once a year, while the option of trial tests will remain,” the minister added.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva addressed Kazakhstanis, outlining how the Government plans to address existing shortcomings in the Unified National Testing system.

According to Balayeva, the upcoming changes mark not just another reform but a shift to a fundamentally new stage aimed at improving the testing system, including national assessments. She also noted the need for a range of measures, including the introduction of new test formats such as the Admission Insight Test.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh Senate had ratified the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Republic of Kazakhstan.