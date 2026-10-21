Kazakhstan to introduce free archery classes at schools

The initiative aims at promoting healthy lifestyle and creating conditions for mass sports at schools.

According to executive director of the National Archery Federation Yedil Temirbekov, school is regarded as an ideal starting point for getting acquainted with archery since it helps develop pupils’ concentration, attention, coordination, discipline and emotional self-control.

The project is developed with the active support of the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the sports development directorate and regional akimats.

Development of archery classes at schools is the first stage in creating a continuous system of training sports reserve in Kazakhstan. The most motivated and talented students will further enter specialized sports schools and sections.

Another step in strengthening the country’s potential will be the opening of a specialized Archery Academy at the Kazakh National University of Sports in Astana.

To note, there are 1,207 registered sportsmen and 95 certified coaches in Kazakhstan so far.

Notably, since September, Kazakhstan has been teaching schoolchildren the basics of artificial intelligence.