AI becomes part of school education in Kazakhstan — Sayasat Nurbek

Speaking at an event on the national program AI-Sana, the minister noted that Kazakhstan has become one of the first countries in the world to make artificial intelligence a compulsory component of its national curriculum.

"Last year, we made AI courses mandatory for all university students. Over the past academic year, more than 708,000 of our students completed the training. We covered virtually 100% of all students," Sayasat Nurbek said.

Starting this academic year, the same approach is being applied to secondary education. All schoolchildren will learn AI basics from primary school onward.

In higher education, the program's second phase is already underway. 100,000 students are to be selected annually for advanced training in building AI agents — autonomous algorithms.

Earlier, during the AI & Digital Bridge-2026 international forum in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said artificial intelligence opens up broad opportunities for young people.