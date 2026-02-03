EN
    Kazakhstan to introduce CT scans in forensic medicine

    13:10, 3 February 2026

    The Kazakh Justice Ministry developed the draft amendments to regulations that will allow the use of computer tomography (CT scans) in forensic medical examinations, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The draft suggests introducing and using modern non‑invasive methods for determining causes of death, including CT imaging.

    Standards and requirements for forensic facilities will be amended to include CT scanners and specially equipped rooms for their installation.

    The draft amendments are open for public discussion on the Open NPA portal until February 17, 2026.

    Earlier, the Justice Ministry put the changes to rules governing exams and certification of forensic experts for public debates.

    Noteworthy, India's top forensic university to open branch in Kazakhstan.

    Law and justice Technology Government
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
