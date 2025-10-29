India's top forensic university to open branch in Kazakhstan

A trilateral meeting was held at the educational institution, attended by Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Aidar Saitbekov, and

NFSU Executive Registrar Shri Jadeja.

The discussions focused on establishing the NFSU branch in Kazakhstan. The primary goal is to cultivate highly skilled specialists for Kazakhstan's law enforcement agencies in key specializations, including cybersecurity, digital forensics, forensic science, and applied criminal investigation.

The meeting culminated in the official signing of an agreement to open an NFSU branch at the MIA Academy and launch dual-degree educational programs.

As part of the agreements between the parties, special attention will be paid to human resource capacity building, as well as the development of joint scientific and legal research. This initiative is expected to contribute to strengthening Kazakhstan as an academic hub in Central Asia.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that Kazakhstan tripled its funding for education over the past five years.