PM Bektenov orders to bolster security at schools

Commissioning of 83 new schools is slated for this September, including 57 under the Keleshek mektepteri national project, with creation of 115,000 seats. Bektenov highlighted the importance of their full operational readiness and continuous efforts to eliminate three-shift schools.

It is urgent to step up work under the national project to commission 15 schools in nine regions… It is necessary to complete major and minor repairs before September 1, said Bektenov, pointing to a slow pace of works on 34 schools in a number of regions.

The Kazakh Premier also stressed the importance of unveiling physics, chemistry, biology and robotics classes at schools – at least 200 till September.

Bektenov also spoke about the Head of State’s directive to introduce a unified security system, providing for licensed security personnel, turnstiles, and cameras connected to operational command centers. The Interior Ministry is set to continue inspections related to anti-terrorism measures.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that over 23 billion tenge has been allocated to support up to 500,000 children, focusing on ensuring all students have access to textbooks and building food-safe schools.

It was noted nearly 150,000 students will enter colleges to pursue vocational education under the state order. Education facilities were called on to cooperate actively with enterprises through dual education, patronage and on-the-job training, with a focus on engineering, IT, pedagogical and medical areas.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is to build over 100 schools more in 2025.