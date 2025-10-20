Kazakhstan to integrate all public services into eGov and Aitu apps

The press service said that the Headquarters adopted a number of decisions, aimed at forming a unified digital ecosystem, promoting creative industries, and supporting IT startups and universities.

The Ministries of Finance, National Economy, AI, and Digital Development together with local executive bodies were instructed to expand priority activities in the field of information and communication technologies till November 10, 2025, to boost the role of the Corporate Fund Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups as the regional center of innovation and entrepreneurship.

In a move to form a convenient and safe digital environment for citizens, government agencies and subordinate organizations are banned from developing separate mobile applications or ensure their rollout only on eGov and Aitu platforms.

A decision was revealed to approve rules for allocation of computing resources of the national supercomputer center Alem.cloud with further development of the relevant normative legal act. The Science and Higher Education Ministry was tasked with providing support to universities within the existing mechanisms.

The Digital Headquarters instructed government agencies to add such popular directions as multimedia, design, game development, software implementation, maintenance, and modification, eSports services to Astana Hub’s priority activities. The list will also include provision of business process outsourcing services via software programs as well as English language learning services to non-residents.

To establish a convenient and safe digital environment, all government mobile services will be gradually integrated into ecosystems eGov and Aitu according to the principle of SuperApp. This integration is to address the issue of mobile app fragmentation, accelerate processes and enhance the quality of the provision of public services to the population, reads the statement.

Approval of rules for allocation of computing resources of the national supercomputer center Alem.cloud is set to create clear and transparent high-performance computing (HPC) access mechanisms for startups, scientific organizations and universities, government agencies and subordinate organizations, as well as private sector projects, including foreign companies.

Priority will be given to projects to promote artificial intelligence and digital solutions in areas such as education, health, agriculture, water supply, public administration, oil and gas sector, mining and metallurgical complex, transport and logistics, manufacturing, construction, and robotics. The aim of the measures announced is to speed up the modernization of Kazakhstan and establishment of sustainable digital infrastructure in the age of AI.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan is developing seven national standards for Artificial Intelligence (AI).