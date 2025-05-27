Kazakhstan to inject KZT25bln for heating system modernization in four cities

Speaking at the government meeting on Tuesday, Bektenov said that the government order was signed this month, securing 25 billion tenge from reserve funds to modernize heating systems in Astana, Kokshetau, Ridder and Kyzylorda. He stated: “The government will take control of the efficient spending of the funds and the results achieved".

Bektenov voiced concerns about delays in heating systems maintenance, saying that boiler repairs have not yet started in Semey city, the construction company carrying out turbine repairs at the CHP-1 in Mangistau region has "no experience needed".

The Prime Minister also warned of delays as turbine repairs at the combined heat and power plant in Rudny, Kostanay region, and boiler repairs at the CHP plant in Arkalyk are yet to begin. Bektenov also noted the slow pace of boiler repairs in Satpayev, Ulytau region.

Following the government meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov gave a number of instructions.

Earlier it was reported that almost 50% of Kazakhstan’s heat and water supply networks are in deteriorated condition.