Almost 50% of Kazakhstan’s heat and water supply networks in deteriorated condition, warns minister

Speaking at today’s government meeting, Nagaspayev said: “The high degree of deterioration poses risks related to technological disruptions and accidents in heat, water supply and disposal systems during every heating season”.

During last year’s heating season, 53 technological disruptions in heat systems as well as 264 disruptions in water supply and disposal systems were recorded, he said.

According to the Ministry, Kazakhstan has the heat, water supply and disposal network of nearly 137,000 km nationwide, 49% of which is in deteriorated condition on average and around 67,000 km require replacement.

Kazakhstan eyes a 176 billion tenge injection into construction and reconstruction of water supply facilities this year. The country also seeks to reduce the degree of deterioration of its heat and water supply networks to 40% by 2030.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan is to allocate over 75 billion tenge in heating network maintenance in 2025.