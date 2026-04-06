Kazakhstan to inject KZT1.1tln for housing and utility upgrades in 2026

Government data shows infrastructure degradation has surpassed the 40 percent threshold. Specifically, heating networks - 52 percent, power equipment - 56.8 precent, and water supply systems – 40 percent on average, sewage networks – 56 percent, and wastewater disposal and municipal solid waste (MSW) facilities - over 50 precent.

The government blames the poor state of the network on a combination of aging, underinvestment, and overloading, with much of the infrastructure dating back 30 to 50 years.

The country’s energy/utility upgrade initiative is moving forward with 460 projects registered as of March, requiring 1.2 trillion tenge in total and 1.1 trillion tenge specifically for 2026.

The country is set to overhaul 7,557 km of utility networks, aimed at upgrading 7,124 km of power lines, 200 km of water, 135 km of heat, and 98 km of sewage infrastructure.

Efforts to migrate projects from the red zone to the yellow zone will proceed, alongside the prioritization of digital transformation within the national project, said the Kazakh Premier.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev sets a roadmap for energy and utility modernization.